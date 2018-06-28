The Center Hosts Free Lecture on Total Joint Replacement

Dr. Michael Caravelli will discuss osteoarthritis and joint replacement

The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care is pleased to offer a free lecture on total joint replacement to the Central Oregon community. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 17 from 5:30-6:30pm at the Bend Senior Center.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Caravelli from The Center will host the lecture. Dr. Caravelli has been on The Center’s orthopedic team since 2010, where he focuses on conditions of the hip and knee. Prior to his medical career, Dr. Caravelli was a collegiate and professional baseball player. It is his goal and passion to provide high-level, patient-centered care to members of the Central Oregon community, and he strives to make shared decisions with his patients on how best to proceed with treatment options to help them achieve their personal goals.

“Leading educational events locally remains a priority for me,” says Dr. Michael Caravelli. “I take any opportunity to help people solve problems that can aim to preserve their function and enhance their quality of life.”

Dr. Caravelli’s presentation will include discussions on osteoarthritis of the hip and knee, total joint replacement, outpatient joint replacement surgery, Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery, and non-surgical joint pain treatment options. There will also be a question and answer period at the end of the lecture. Individuals interested in attending the event are kindly asked to RSVP by July 16th to mwhitehouse@thecenteroregon.com or 541-322-2211. For additional information, visit TheCenterOregon.com.

About The Center

The Center is a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of all musculoskeletal conditions, with ten locations throughout Central Oregon. Founded in 1954 as Bend Orthopedic and Fracture, the practice continues to be driven by leading best practice and innovation. With a staff of 19 physicians and 21 mid-level providers, our expertly trained specialists in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, sports medicine, and occupational medicine, The Center is here to keep our community healthy, active, and strong. To learn more, visit www.thecenteroregon.com.