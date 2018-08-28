The Center & Stryker to Host Free Seminar on Joint Pain

Local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Caravelli will discuss arthritis of the hip and knee

The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care has partnered with Stryker Corporation to offer a free seminar on joint pain to the Central Oregon community. The seminar will be hosted at Broken Top Club on Thursday, September 20 from 5:30-7pm.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Caravelli from The Center will host the seminar. Dr. Caravelli has been on The Center’s orthopedic team since 2010, where he specializes in conditions of the hip and knee. Prior to his medical career, Dr. Caravelli was a collegiate and professional baseball player. It is his goal and passion to provide high-level, patient-centered care to members of the Central Oregon community, and he strives to make shared decisions with his patients on how best to proceed with treatment options to help them achieve their personal goals.

“Leading educational events locally remains a priority for me,” says Dr. Michael Caravelli. “I take any opportunity to help people solve problems that can aim to preserve their function and enhance their quality of life.”

Dr. Caravelli’s presentation will include discussions on arthritis of the hip and knee, total joint replacement, Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, and new technology in hip and knee replacement. There will also be a question and answer period where attendees can have their questions answered by Dr. Caravelli. Refreshments will be provided. Individuals interested in attending the event are kindly asked to RSVP by Friday, September 14 to mwhitehouse@thecenteroregon.com or 541-322-2211. For more information, visit brokentop.eventbrite.com.