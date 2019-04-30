Central Oregon Association of REALTORS 2019 Quarter 1 Report

During the first quarter of 2019, the Central Oregon housing market saw a downward shift in home sales volume that was greater than typically slow first quarter sales. Bend, Jefferson County and Redmond markets all saw decreases in home sales volumes of over 15 percent from the same quarter in 2018. Despite the decrease in overall sales, most home markets saw stable home prices. Only Jefferson County and Sunriver saw notable decreases in median home sales prices.

