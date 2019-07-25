Central Oregon Association of REALTORS 2019 Quarter 2 Report

The second quarter of the year is usually one of the busiest for home sales in any market, as was the case for the Central Oregon region in the second quarter of 2019. Home sales volumes are up from the first quarter in all local markets. And, although few local markets are above Q2 2018 sales volume levels—with the notable exception of the Redmond market—home prices continue to increase. Median price for homes sold in the Central Oregon region is up over five percent from this time last year.

