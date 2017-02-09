Central Oregon Builders Association Targets Local Shortage of Skilled Labor & Journeymen

Jeff Payne, founder and owner of Panterra Homes in Bend, is the newly elected president of Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) and recently appointed member of the Bend Planning Commission.

Jeff says he has, “been building, developing and breathing real estate at least a decade before 1994 when he branded Panterra Homes. Much of my time I spend seeking development possibilities as I enjoy visioning, planning and seeing those come to fruition. My most recent large development was NW Crossing Self-Storage. Building homes is enjoyable at times too, especially at completion of framing when the home takes shape before the drudgery.”

Payne has been a member of COBA for about 10 years and served on the board for the last five. “The Ramp-a-thon is one of COBA’s special projects that I was able to captain. Ostensibly we find worthy candidates, then at no cost to the homeowner, build accessible ramps. That led me to joining the City of Bend’s Accessibility Advisory Committee and changed my focus to building Universal design homes.

“We finished three homes earlier this year and currently we are in planning for mixed use project near OSU Cascades that will include about 14 residential condominiums.”

As the new president of COBA Payne says he will focus on expanding the skilled labor trade that impacts the building industry. “Our industry is suffering from the lack of skilled labor and journeymen necessary to meet the needs of our growth. Commencing with my term as President, it is my goal to expand to improve the skilled labor trade pool through recruiting and training those students who are not destined for higher education and perhaps have no viable plan to achieve a living wage job and make a contribution with their lives. To the extent we succeed, it will also bring direction, respect and prosperity to our youth and in turn, enrich our community.”

Some trades require a specialty license such as plumbers and electricians. Welders need a certification. Other industry jobs, such as heating and air conditioning technicians, require study and apprenticeship. “We need to figure out who can and who does offer these education opportunities,” Payne suggests.

COBA plans to visit all high schools in the Central Oregon area. “We are currently working on how to put all of this together; it’s kind of early in the process,” adds Payne.

Jeff Payne, 2017 President

Central Oregon Builders Association

jeff@panterrahomes.com

BOX

Jeff Payne on Real Estate Outlook

Mortgage rates are still at historical lows. The Central Oregon market has diversified substantially since the great recession and a greater number of homes are owned without debt by those coming to our area. Bend continues to attract for lifestyle. Aside from geopolitical discourse, I see little to upset this below trend line growth we are experiencing. The recent increase in rates may soften prices in the short term which should be good for buyers.