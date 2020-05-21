Central Oregon Childcare Launches New Logo & Website!

Finding Solutions for the Childcare Crisis in Central Oregon

The Central Oregon Childcare Steering Committee announced the launch of a new website, centraloregonchildcare.com. The new site, will serve as a resource to educate our region about the need as well as the opportunities to work together in creating programs that will maintain and grow more childcare spots, and ultimately serve as a resource for employers and their employees.

The Central Oregon Childcare Steering Committee consists of members from Central Oregon Chambers, Governor Kate Brown’s Regional Solutions staff, the City of Bend, NeighborImpact, Better Together, The Early Learning Hub, the Central Oregon Health Council, OSU-Cascades, Central Oregon Community College and TRACES. The group hired Megan Norris last fall to run the initiative.

“I am thrilled to see this website come to fruition and serve as a central place for our Central Oregon community to learn more about the childcare need in our region and how they can get more involved to create real, sustainable solutions that put young children first,” said Megan Norris, Central Oregon Childcare accelerator.

The mission of the group is to bring community and employers together for Central Oregon’s children by creating and retaining affordable, accessible and quality childcare openings in our region.

“NeighborImpact Childcare Resources is excited to launch this website in partnership with the Central Oregon Childcare Steering Committee,” states Karen Prow, director of NeighborImpact Child Care Resources. “We hope that this will serve as a resource by offering relevant information and news to employers, philanthropic contributors and community leaders that will help to preserve and create childcare spots in our region.”

The group has been instrumental in securing more spots throughout the region and working with local governments to support childcare providers. During the pandemic, the group has helped to secure over $100,000 in funds to keep providers from closing and assist those facilities in creating high quality, reliable programs. The group has also brought the provider community together to give crucial feedback on state policies.

CentralOregonChildcare.com will serve as a resource to further this work and bring employers and providers together to help create and maintain childcare throughout Central Oregon.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it is critical to offer a platform where sectors can innovate and create programs to secure childcare in our region immediately. As we get back to business as usual, quality childcare will play a significant role in our economy. It is imperative that Central Oregon works together to build safe, affordable, quality and sustainable childcare for our families.

“We envision this website serving as a platform where providers and employers can come together to create and maintain high quality, affordable and accessible childcare through innovative solutions that will respond to these challenging times and beyond,” said Donna Mills, Central Oregon Health Council.

centraloregonchildcare.com • crossdotdigital.com