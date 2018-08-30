Central Oregon Commercial Real Estate Update

(Photo courtesy of Compass Commerical Real Estate)

Cascade Village Shopping Center Welcomes New Tenants

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services is pleased to announce two new leases located in the Cascade Village Shopping Center located at 63455 N Highway 97 in Bend. One lessee, Conscious Ink, a temporary tattoo company offering long-lasting temporary tattoos without the pain and with all the motivation for personal expression. This is a new location in Central Oregon. They leased a 965 square foot suite near JCPenney and Shinsei Sushi restaurant.

Owners of Open Range Western & Lodge Home Decor leased a 1,370 square foot suite for their showroom in the Cascade Village Shopping Center adjacent to Regis Salons and AT&T. Open Range has been manufacturing and selling high-quality home decor since 2010 and has existing stores in Sisters and Redmond.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM represented the landlord and tenant in both lease transactions. According to Russell, “We currently have three leases pending, and considering the level of interest we have from prospective tenants, we are optimistic about being fully occupied in the near future.”

There are currently seven suites available for lease in this shopping center. The suites available range from 723 to 7,719 square feet of prime retail, restaurant and service spaces. In addition, there are nearly 63,000 cars that pass by the shopping center each day (ODOT, 2016).

About Cascade Village Shopping Center

A 367,829 square foot open-air center situated at the gateway to Bend, Oregon. Located at the confluence of Highways 20 and 97 on Bend’s north end, the Center has exposure to 62,900 cars per day (ODOT 2016) and can be easily accessed by all directions. This ideal position is in the heart of a 220,000+ person trade area which includes Bend, Sisters, and Redmond. These three markets come together at this vibrant retail core with annual sales approaching $275 million, making Cascade Village the primary regional shopping center for these markets. NNN’s estimated at $7.44/SF/Yr.

About Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, asset and property management and construction services, Compass Commercial helps buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants achieve their unique commercial real estate goals. The team’s collective industry expertise includes one of Central Oregon’s only Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR®) designees, 10 Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), three Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designees, one Real Property Administrator (RPA®) designee. In addition, Compass Commercial holds the distinguished honor of being one of 550 worldwide firms and the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO®) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. Learn more at www.compasscommercial.com. Follow us on Twitter @CompassCom and on Facebook @CompassCommercial.