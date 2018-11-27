Central Oregon Commercial Real Estate Update

(Photo courtesy of Compass Commercial)

Affordable Care to Open in Cascade Village Shopping Center

The North Carolina based Affordable Care, LLC denture provider signed a 10-year lease deal for 3,000 square feet of retail space in the Cascade Village Shopping Center at 63455 N Highway 97 in Bend. This is the first location for the denture provider in Central Oregon and the third location for this company in the state of Oregon.

The landlord, CVSC, LLC was represented by Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM and Steve Neville of New & Neville Real Estate Services.

About Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, asset and property management and construction services, Compass Commercial helps buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants achieve their unique commercial real estate goals. The team’s collective industry expertise includes one of Central Oregon’s only Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR®) designees, 10 Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), three Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designees, one Real Property Administrator (RPA®) designee. In addition, Compass Commercial holds the distinguished honor of being one of 550 worldwide firms and the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO®) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. Learn more at www.compasscommercial.com. Follow us on Twitter @CompassCom and on Facebook @CompassCommercial.

If you have questions about this article, please contact Russell Huntamer, CCIM, broker of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services at 541-383-2444.