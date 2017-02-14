Central Oregon Community College Foundation Taste of the Town

(Photo above: High Street Band at the 2014 Taste of the Town | courtesy of COCC Foundation)

Join the Central Oregon Community College Foundation for Taste of the Town, Friday, February 25, at the Mazama Gymnasium on the COCC Bend campus. Featuring bite size samples of delicious food from some of Bend’s finest restaurants, your favorite beverages and music and dancing by the High Street Band and Precious Byrd. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation Scholarship Fund which supports the dreams and aspirations of COCC students.

Friday night’s Taste of the Town showcases culinary specialties from some of Bend’s best restaurants and live music from The High Street Band and Precious Byrd. Your admission gets you unlimited bite size samples of food, no-host bar, raffle, dancing and a whole lot of fun, not to mention the opportunity to change a life by supporting scholarships. This is one of Bend’s best kept secrets–you don’t want to miss this event.

For more information contact COCC Foundation 541.318.3783 or foundation@cocc.edu.

2017 Participating Restaurants:

10 Below

Anthony’s

Awbrey Glen

Back to the Tables

Baldy’s BBQ

Bendistillery

Bleu Bite Catering

Bonta Artisan Gelato

Broken Top Club

Cascade Catering Company

Deschutes Brewery

Elevation

Foxtail Bakeshop

Hola

Joolz

Sunriver Brewing

Sunriver Resort

Tate & Tate Catering

Tetherow Grill

Tickets on sale now! $35 in advance; $40 at the door. Purchase them online at: www.thetasteofthetown.org or for more information call: 541-383-7225.