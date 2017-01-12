Central Oregon Community College Welcomes Health Insurance Enrollment Event

Students at Central Oregon Community College in Bend as well as Deschutes County residents are invited to sign up for health insurance during an enrollment event that will include free in-person help with the application process.

The enrollment event will be 11am to 3pm January 18 at the college in the Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend.

The event, which is also open to residents of Deschutes County, will include a Health Insurance 101 meeting from 1 to 2pm in the college’s Wille Hall. The meeting will provide answers to questions about health insurance in Oregon, review people’s options and address the myths of health insurance.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace is hosting the event in partnership with the college. The event arrives as open enrollment runs through January 31 for those who buy plans on their own because they do not have coverage through their employer.

Attendees should bring the following household information:

* Social security numbers and birth dates

* Immigration documentation

* Employer and income information

* Federal tax information

* Policy numbers and plan names for current insurance.

Enrollment can get confusing. It may be difficult for people to navigate on their own. That is why help from an expert is available.

“Students and community members can walk in, meet with someone trained and experienced in the enrollment process, and get help finding the health plan that works for them,” said Miranda Mathae, outreach and education coordinator for the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

More information:

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace offers general information for consumers through a local service center, which can be reached by calling 855-268-3767 (toll-free) between 8am and 5pm. Monday through Friday or by email info.marketplace@oregon.gov

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit www.dcbs.oregon.gov. Follow DCBS on Twitter: http://twitter.com/OregonDCBS. Receive consumer help and information on insurance, mortgages, investments, workplace safety, and more.

Contact Info:

Elizabeth Cronen

elizabeth.m.cronen@oregon.gov

503-569-8171