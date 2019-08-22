Central Oregon Conservation Summit Set for September 28-29

(Image | Courtesy of Surfrider Foundation)

The Surfrider Foundation and representatives from OSU-Cascades Natural Resources Department, COCC-Outdoor Leadership, Environmental Center and Latino Outdoors are organizing the first Central Oregon Conservation Summit to take place September 28-29. We love our recreation opportunities in Bend, but if we don’t balance that with conservation efforts the next generation won’t have beautiful places to recreate.

The hope of this Summit is to connect everyday citizens, conservationists, recreationalists, researchers and volunteers in Central Oregon around the biggest challenges facing our region as population and climate change amplify.

We will feature leading researchers, scientists, activists, activities and organizations working to dwarf climate change and other environmental challenges and connect with potential concerned citizens, recreationalists and volunteers to look for ways to collaborate. We hope for this to be an avenue to catalyze involvement in conservation by connecting everyday Oregonians to organizations and participate in a clean-up at Sparks Lake, the headwaters of the Deschutes River.

All funds generated from this event, through sponsorship, ticket sales and donations will help fund the event and research on algae blooms throughout the region in an effort to mitigate this problem which is critical to water conservation. Hear from amazing experts across our region, participate in fun activities and meet local non-profits making a difference in our region.

All attendees will receive a one-year membership to Surfrider, conference t-shirt, Surfrider bag, morning and afternoon snack, lunch and great outdoor swag from local outdoor organizations like Hydro Flask, REI, Patagonia Bend, Pine Mountain Sports, Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe and more. (A value way beyond the $38 registration fee.)

Drinks from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. and Humm and appetizers at the closing reception with a closing BBQ after the clean-up on Sunday with food and free drinks and a band.

newport.surfrider.org