Central Oregon Daily News Receives Six Emmy Nominations

Known for their unique way of telling news through “Storytelling of all That Matters to Central Oregonians,” Central Oregon Daily News received six Emmy nominations for their news programming featuring the leadership of news and sports reporter, Eric Lindstrom. These stories were written and produced by Lindstrom along with videographers Forest Smith, Allison Roecker, Warren Shultz and Tim Wehde. Specific categories include:

Health/Science — Story/Series — No Time Limit

Countering Concussions

This was a story about Summit High School’s football team adopting new helmets in conjunction with The Center Foundation to try to monitor and prevent concussions.

Sports — News Story/Series

Against All Odds

This was a story about a Madras High School student named Kaegan Prevett who overcame a condition that made him deaf to become a kicker on the football team.

Sports — Program — One Time Special

Road to Redemption

This was a Central Oregon Daily original documentary about the La Pine High School football team, led by Coach Bo De Forest, who fell short in their quest for a state championship in the fall of 2017, but then many of the same players and coaches came back in the spring of 2018 to win a state championship in baseball.

Documentary – Topical

100 Miles to Build a Bridge

This was a Central Oregon Daily original documentary on professional ultra-runner and Bend resident, Mario Mendoza, who challenges himself to run 100 miles to build bridges between communities and cultures.

Writer-News

This award is for overall excellence in writing for news stories.

Photographer-Program

This award is for overall excellence in photography for news programming.

Central Oregon Daily News Director, Curtis Vogel, shared the good news with the Central Oregon Daily team, saying, “This is the kind of work that is setting a whole new direction for local news programming. I’m so proud of Eric and the entire news team for consistently focus on telling stories that are important to our viewers, in a quality manner that captures the moments while sharing the feelings of those who stories deserve to be told.”

General Manager Shawn Wilcox weighed in stating that, “We often hear from our viewers about the importance of our unique direction of news. The entire company is proud of The Central Oregon Daily News team, and we will remain true to our vision of telling stories that matter to Central Oregonians and we invite the community to see what happens next.”

centraloregondaily.com • zolomedia.com