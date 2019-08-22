Central Oregon Dermatology Announces Opening of Prineville Office

Mark Hall, MD of Central Oregon Dermatology, expands his dermatology practice to an additional office location in Prineville. Due to the growing demand of patients in Central Oregon, the new office will provide the same compassionate and professional care along with a full range of dermatologic services. The Prineville office is open and accepting new and existing patients.

“The Central Oregon Dermatology team looks forward to expanding into Prineville,” says Hall. “After serving patients for more than ten years in Bend, we will now offer patients living in and around the Prineville area a more convenient clinic location to address their dermatologic concerns.”

The new Prineville office joins the already established offices in Bend, Redmond (St. Charles Family Care), Madras (St. Charles Family Care) and La Pine (La Pine Community Health Center).

centraloregondermatology.com • 541-678-0020