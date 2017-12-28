Central Oregon Educators Win Mini-Grants from Northwest Community Credit Union

(Photo above: Jeannie Fraley from Bend High School | courtesy of Northwest Community Credit Union)

Six Central Oregon educators have been awarded mini-grants from Northwest Community Credit Union. The winners were selected from 273 submissions the credit union received as part of its annual Project Community program.

“Education is crucial for strong local communities. We’re committed to helping teachers and students throughout Oregon,” said Northwest Community Credit Union President and CEO John Iglesias. “Part of our mission at Northwest Community Credit Union is giving back and supporting the people that make up our local communities.”

Jeannie Fraley from Bend High School received a $750 grant to invest in safe cookware to teach life skills students how to prepare fresh food.

Vidal Cid from Bend International School received a $850 grant to buy 3D printers so students can design, develop and see their projects come to life.

Dan Kernion from Redmond High School received a $1,500 grant to purchase materials students can use on Tech Program projects which earn them college credit while still in high school.

Dawn Lillis from Redmond High school received a $1,450 grant to invest in Lean Factor Flow Kits which she uses to teach students about the business philosophy of lean manufacturing.

Nathan Gosselin-Sebens from Ridgeview High School Received a $950 grant to purchase an Apple iPad Pro and Apple TV which will allow him to move about his choir class and engage students while he teaches.

Jodie Husband from Vern Patrick Elementary School received a $450 grant to purchase new headphones for her classroom so that students have access to online lessons and can engage with them without distractions.

“These mini-grants are designed to help educators create meaningful learning experiences for kids that might not otherwise be funded by school budgets,” said Northwest Community Credit Union Community Relations Coordinator Kim Clark. “We can’t think of a better way to invest in Oregon than helping teachers with resources that help their students.”

This year’s Project Community program recognized a total of 64 teachers at 54 schools throughout Oregon with over $58,000 in grants. A full list of winners is on the blog at nwcu.com.

This is the third year of the Project Community mini-grant program. To date 187 educators have been awarded over $164,000 in funding. The next application period for grants will begin in Fall 2018.

