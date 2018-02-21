Central Oregon Gets Ready For Boating Season Early

Image Pixabay

From March 1st to March 4th, the Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show will exhibit the best of boats and RVs. The show was held in Washington last week, and will head to Portland next week, making Central Oregon the final stop for a great event. The show caters to outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds, with an emphasis on cutting edge products for on the water and on the road. Browse exhibits for the best boats, campers, and tents.

If you plan on attending, it’s best to have some preparation. More often than not, you wouldn’t go into a store without an idea of what you want to purchase. A little inspiration research beforehand will go a long way. Boat Planet is an ideal resource for browsing professional boat photographs and connecting with industry insiders who can steer you in the right direction. Campervan North America offers several resources, including vacation guides, for potential owners; and Outdoors Geek is the go-to guide for everything camping.

The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show is just one of dozens of winter boat shows that attract thousands of people around the country every season. Yet many people fail to realize that boat shows are especially popular during the colder months. Whether you’re an avid sailor or a novice looking to take your hobby to the next level, arming yourself with knowledge of the boat industry is important.

Understanding The Benefits of Winter Boat Shows

Not sure why the best boat shows are held in the winter? Don’t want to battle winds and snow while you’re seeking the perfect boat? Rest assured, there’s a reason for it.

For starters, the summer is a popular boating season, and you’d be hard-pressed to find the model and manufacturer of your dreams if you search during the hotter months when competition could be fierce. By then, families have already made their investments and are way ahead of you. When you place orders in the winter, it allows you to select the features you want and process paperwork in time for the Spring and Summer months.

Those in the marine business also tend to show off their newer models ahead of season, as well as offer discounts at boat shows on older models. This premise is very similar to the retail industry: notice how you start seeing summer clothes on display at the tail end of winter, or Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving. Everyone–from the buyer to the seller–wants to be ahead of the purchase wheel.

Making The Most of Winter Boat Shows

So you’ve decided to go to the Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show, or one of many other boat shows in America. Now what? Well, now you make the most out of the show experience. So bundle up and get ready. Here are a few tips for doing for a successful boat show: