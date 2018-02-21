Central Oregon Gets Ready For Boating Season Early

Image Pixabay
From March 1st to March 4th, the Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show will exhibit the best of boats and RVs. The show was held in Washington last week, and will head to Portland next week, making Central Oregon the final stop for a great event. The show caters to outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds, with an emphasis on cutting edge products for on the water and on the road. Browse exhibits for the best boats, campers, and tents.
If you plan on attending, it’s best to have some preparation. More often than not, you wouldn’t go into a store without an idea of what you want to purchase. A little inspiration research beforehand will go a long way. Boat Planet is an ideal resource for browsing professional boat photographs and connecting with industry insiders who can steer you in the right direction. Campervan North America offers several resources, including vacation guides, for potential owners; and Outdoors Geek is the go-to guide for everything camping.
The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show is just one of dozens of winter boat shows that attract thousands of people around the country every season. Yet many people fail to realize that boat shows are especially popular during the colder months. Whether you’re an avid sailor or a novice looking to take your hobby to the next level, arming yourself with knowledge of the boat industry is important.
Understanding The Benefits of Winter Boat Shows
Not sure why the best boat shows are held in the winter? Don’t want to battle winds and snow while you’re seeking the perfect boat? Rest assured, there’s a reason for it.
For starters, the summer is a popular boating season, and you’d be hard-pressed to find the model and manufacturer of your dreams if you search during the hotter months when competition could be fierce. By then, families have already made their investments and are way ahead of you. When you place orders in the winter, it allows you to select the features you want and process paperwork in time for the Spring and Summer months.
Those in the marine business also tend to show off their newer models ahead of season, as well as offer discounts at boat shows on older models. This premise is very similar to the retail industry: notice how you start seeing summer clothes on display at the tail end of winter, or Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving. Everyone–from the buyer to the seller–wants to be ahead of the purchase wheel.
Making The Most of Winter Boat Shows
So you’ve decided to go to the Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show, or one of many other boat shows in America. Now what? Well, now you make the most out of the show experience. So bundle up and get ready. Here are a few tips for doing for a successful boat show:
- Educate yourself. As previously mentioned, utilize platforms like Boat Planet for a solid research foundation, and branch out by creating boards on Pinterest and reading the best boating blogs.
- Come armed with a list of questions for your vendors. Once you’ve done your research and understand what piques your interests, you need to know that the companies at the show not only have great boats, but are intelligent and accommodating enough to answer your questions and deliver.
- Look up merchants ahead of time. In the majority of cases, boat shows will list details about vendors that will be in attendance. Check out the websites of vendors that are most appealing to you, and write down anything that stands out.
- Calculate your budget. Before you step foot at show, make sure you set a realistic budget based on your current financial situation and the must-haves for your boat. Use tools like this Boat Loan Calculator to help get started.
- Talk to your family. Getting a boat is a lifestyle decision, and it’s important that your family be involved. Get them excited at the thought of a boat by noting benefits for each member of your family. Highlight the trips you’ll take and other opportunities to get them “aboard” with you.
- Consider going during a weekday. Most boat shows run for several days, but often see the highest traffic during the weekend. Beat the crowd by attending on a weekday, and get first dibs on boats and equipment you like.