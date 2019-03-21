Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization Annual Spring Fling Competition

The Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization (COHO) annual Spring Fling homebrew competition returns once again this April and is currently accepting entries. The event takes place the weekend of April 26–28, 2019, at the Aspen Ridge Retirement Community in Bend.

Judging of the beers takes place Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, with the awards ceremony on Sunday, April 28. The awards ceremony is open to the public starting at 1pm and in addition to the announcement of the winners there will be a raffle and the opportunity to sample many of the submitted beers.

Spring Fling is an AHA sanctioned event and open to any amateur homebrewer age 21 or older. Professional brewers are also welcome as long as their beer is brewed on a home system and not a professional system. The competition is open to all homebrewed beer, mead, and cider represented in the 2015 BJCP Style Guidelines, and the deadline to register and submit entries is April 10.

Brewers may enter more than one beer in each category but may enter each subcategory only once. There is a limit of 350 total entries that will be accepted. Visit the official competition website at springfling.brewcompetition.com for full details and to register to participate in Spring Fling.

cohomebrewers.org