Central Oregon Housing Works Announces Housing Choice Voucher Program – Waiting List

Housing Works announced that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, opened Monday, January 9 and will remain open through January 13 at 5pm.

This program is open to low-income qualified residents of Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. Applicants must apply online at www.oregonhousingworks.org.

The time you apply during the week does not impact your position on the list. All applications taken during this time frame will be randomized by a computer and placed on the waiting list to give all applicants an equal chance.

“It’s important to note that anyone who is currently on the waiting list needs to reapply to the 2017 list. This is a yearly requirement,” said Patty Holmes, Housing Services Director at Housing Works.

Upon request, Housing Works staff will provide technical assistance to anyone needing help filling out the online application.

Housing Works is the leading affordable housing provider in Central Oregon, serving Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. Housing Works fulfills its mission, “Fostering Dignity through Housing” through a variety of housing options and affiliated programs.