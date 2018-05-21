Central Oregon Lifestyle Celebrated in Livin’ Bend Clotheslines, LLC

(Photo above: Skye, Aidah and Julie Burket Of Livin’ Bend Clotheslines and their dogs that inspire their pooch products | Photo courtesy of Livin’ Bend Clotheslines, LLC)

New Line of Casual Ware Created by Mother-Daughter Team Soon

Featured at Market of Choice-Bend, Profits Shared with FAN & Parkinson’s Charities

Julie Burket and her daughter Skylar were returning home after several weekends away, and as they arrived back in town, Julie said, “Let’s just do Bend.” From this passion for Central Oregon, Julie and Skye teamed up to form Livin’ Bend Clotheslines, an apparel company that features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, beanies, frisbees and coasters related to the Central Oregon lifestyle. The company’s original designs embrace locals’ love of the outdoors, snowboarding and skiing, biking, dogs, craft beer and delicious food. The complete line of casual wear is available online at www.livinbendclotheslines.com, and, starting May 22, a variety of products will be featured at Market of Choice in Bend. Store Manager Casey Capell commented, “We are excited to partner with Livin’ Bend Clotheslines because their products are distinctive and fun and remind me and my team members of what we love about

living here.”

The ideas for taglines and images are developed by Julie and Skye, and then designed and produced by local vendors Dittman Designs and Progressive Screen Printing. Among Livin’ Bend’s best-selling items are a long-sleeve black Trek Trails and Ales t-shirt and Smith Rocks trucker hat. Other favorites include the Good Eats Beer Treats short-sleeve tee and a snowboarding sweatshirt and Shred beanie inspired by Olympic boarder Kent Callister. Livin’ Bend Clotheslines also features several cannabis-related designs and a rainbow LGTBQ-inspired baseball jersey. Coasters, one of which has a built-in bottle opener, fluorescent cycling socks sporting the motto “Get stoked, get spoked,” new beer-themed products and a hiking shirt and hat are being added to

the inventory.

As Julie is an advocate for those battling Parkinson’s Disease and their families through her work as owner of Right at Home In-Home Care, Livin’ Bend features several products that benefit Parkinson’s charities. The Burkets have also committed 25 percent of net sales of all dog-related products to Family Access Network, or FAN, an organization that improves lives by ensuring children and their families in Deschutes and Crook Counties have access to basic need services. Working directly in the schools, FAN advocates connect children and their family members to vital ongoing needs such as adequate food, health and dental services, housing assistance, and positive

youth development.

Julie comments, “After growing Right at Home from start-up to thriving business, it’s fun to take on something completely different. It’s a dream to partner with my daughter Skye to create this clothing line that celebrates what we love about living here in Central Oregon. I’m excited to see our products enjoyed by others who have a passion for craft beer, great food, outdoor recreation, diversity, and, of course, dogs, as much as we do. And, we love sharing our success with our community through FAN and Parkinson’s charities.”

In addition to the online store, the Burkets have been introducing their designs through local pop-up shops, with upcoming booths at the Pole Pedal Paddle (May 19) and the Oregon Hackathon Event (June 9) at the Oxford Hotel and Suites. Additional pop-ups are being planned for this spring

and summer.

Follow on Facebook and Instagram @livin’bendclotheslines