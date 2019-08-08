Central Oregon Locavore Edible Adventure Crew Activities

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Locavore)

Add exploring the cultivated land of Oregon to your summer outdoor activity checklist! Central Oregon Locavore’s Edible Adventure Crew has your itinerary ready. Your full-day excursions will provide you with knowledge, memories and bounty to share.

Central Oregon Edible Adventure Crew is a program that consists of sustainably-minded volunteers who strive to connect the community with the natural local food sources. Meeting at the farm or ranch identified on the calendar, you’ll learn about the growing, gathering and preservation of locally sourced food. The Edible Adventure Crew believes that eating locally doesn’t have to be mysterious, expensive or difficult.

Board Member Abby Kellner-Rhode said, “There is great satisfaction in returning to the simplicity of things such as discovering new tastes, harvesting your own food and ‘putting things up’ for the winter months.”

Upcoming events include the following:

August 11 | 8am-5pm — Peaches and Nectarines Galore! at Thomas Orchards in Kimberly, Oregon — carpool and receive discounted fruit prices!

September 27 | 8am-5pm — Apple Rally 2019! is a sporty, seasonal return to Thomas Orchards — barrels of fun and apples at a discount!

Date to be determined — Potato Diggin’ Day! at Rainshadow Organics, just outside of Terrebonne — the harvesting tractor will run through the fields and leave behind lots of great potato scores, so come on out and get you some!

Central Oregon Locavore is a nonprofit organization that improves access to fresh, in-season, nutrient-dense, local food and educates the community about the benefits of sustain-ably produced food. We promote an ecologically and socially just food system that supports greater community wellness, public health and the local economy.

Thomas Orchards grows a variety of fruits which includes cherries, apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums, pears and apples and offers seasonal pick-your-own availability. Fresh produce, dried fruits, jams, spreads, syrups and applesauce are available at a seasonal fruit stand located on the property.

An orchard has existed in Kimberly since the early 1900s. The Thomas family has farmed the land since 1947 when W.B. Thomas purchased a portion of the orchard from Mr. Kimberly. We are proud to say the third generation of Thomas’ is managing the land and the two members of the fourth generation are being raised on the beautiful land.

What: Pick Your Own Fruit and Preserving Instruction

Where: Thomas Orchards, Highway 402, Kimberly

When: Sunday, August 11, 8am-5pm and Friday, September 27, 8am-5pm

Current events scheduled, more information and registration instructions can be found at centraloregonlocavore.org/programs/edible-adventure-crew. Required registration is free!

