Central Oregon Locavore’s Meet Your Farmer Dinner

Meet Your Farmer Dinner Series at Wild Oregon Foods featuring Crooked River Bison Ranch

Join fellow Bend foodies for Locavore’s next Meet Your Farmer Dinner this Thursday, March 22. This Ranch-to-Table dinner at Wild Oregon Foods will feature Crooked River Bison Ranch. The menu includes kalua bison with pineapple gastrique and taro cups, rouladen (German braised bison rolls), bison tenderloin with duchess potatoes and thyme grilled carrots, and malasada (Portuguese style donuts) and kulolo (Hawaiian pudding) for dessert.

Locavore’s Meet Your Farmer dinners consist of a locally sourced, gourmet meal hosted and prepared by rotating local restaurants. During dinner, you will be treated to a presentation by the evening’s featured farmer or rancher.

About Wild Oregon Foods: Wild Oregon Foods is a diner style restaurant in Bend, Oregon committed to creating delicious, fresh and locally sourced food. We source our ingredients from all over central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest to craft beautiful healthy Jewish and Italian style dishes.

About Crooked River Bison: We raise our bison in the most humane and ethical possible manner. Our bison receive a diet of native grass and are never given steroids or hormones to artificially stimulate growth. When it comes time to harvest, we only field harvest in small numbers to maintain a low stress environment. The extra care we put into our ranching practices ensures that the meat on your dinner plate is of the highest quality. We adhere to our strictly-defined ranching standards and practice the most ethical ranching methods so you and your family can enjoy the tastiest, most flavorful bison meat available.

Meet Your Farmer dinners benefit Central Oregon Locavore, a nonprofit organization that’s been promoting a local, sustainable food system in Central Oregon since 2010. Locavore is dedicated to improving access to fresh, in-season, nutrient-dense, local food and educating the community about the benefits of sustainably produced food from local farmers and ranchers. Proceeds from this event help promote a more ecologically and socially just food system, public health, and diversification of the local economy. Learn more about Locavore at centraloregonlocavore.org.

Tickets are available through centraloregonlocavore.org or in the Locavore marketplace at 1841 NE 3rd Street (south of Habitat Restore and across from the Wagner Mall).

What: Meet Your Farmer Dinner featuring Crooked River Bison Ranch

Where: Wild Oregon Foods, 61334 S Hwy 97, Bend, OR 97702.

When: Thursday, March 22nd, 6-9pm

Tickets: $45