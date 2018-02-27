Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) Opens Fourth Location

Offers improved access for children in the region

COPA opens a new clinic on the south side of Bend within the existing St. Charles Medical Group (SCMG) location at 61250 SE Coombs Place in south Bend. This is a unique relationship for both organizations where COPA will lease space within the St. Charles Family Care Bend South clinic and provide a full medical team and reception to care for COPA patients. St Charles Family Group recently announced they are no longer providing pediatrics and instead have partnered with COPA as the largest provider of healthcare to children in the region.

This development occurred after COPA and St Charles met in fall 2017 to collaborate on how to improve medical outcomes and the quality of healthcare for children throughout the region.

“Medical outcomes for our patients consistently exceed regional and state benchmarks and it’s important that we provide this kind of exceptional care to more children throughout Central Oregon,” said Wade Miller, chief executive officer of COPA.

According to Miller, COPA is working with specialists and other medical providers in the region to ensure Central Oregon children have a strong foundation of care for a lifetime of health.

New patients may enroll immediately with COPA and request to be see in the new location south of town. Call 541.389.6313 or learn more at www.copakids.com

About Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA)

Central Oregon Pediatric Associates is a private medical partnership, founded over 45 years ago, and is one of the largest pediatric practices in Oregon serving children from Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Harney, Lake, Wheeler and Grant counties. COPA has 13 board certified pediatricians and 4 pediatric-trained providers serving children of all ages from newborn through high school. COPA has four locations in Bend and Redmond as a Pediatric Center of Excellence with services in Behavioral Health, Developmental Pediatrics, Lactation Support, Care Coordination for Complex Cases, and Visiting Pediatric Specialists from Children’s Hospitals in Portland, OR.