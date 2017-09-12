Central Oregon Recognizes National Suicide Awareness Week

Monday, September 11, marked the start of National Suicide Awareness Week. To build awareness and work toward preventing suicide, and suicide attempts, the Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance and community partners are coordinating several activities throughout September.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death in Oregon. In Deschutes County, approximately 29 people die by suicide each year. It is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States with one suicide occurring on average, every 13.3 minutes. Early recognition of warning signs and early intervention can save lives. The activities planned will assist our community to address this important issue.

Attend one or more of these opportunities listed below to support suicide survivors in our community and to learn more about how to help yourself or someone you love.

Hope & Help Education Series

Wednesday, September 13, 6-7:30p.m. St. Charles Conference Room, 2500 NE Neff Road, Bend.

This interactive session will empower parents and youth to talk about suicide and depression in productive, meaningful ways and on how to find resources. Hear from physicians, suicide prevention specialists, law enforcement leaders and family members who are survivors of youth suicide. The event is free and intended for high school youth, parents and any adult who knows a young person.

Candlelight Vigil

Thursday, September 14. 7-8pm. 520 NW Wall Street, Bend.

Recognize World Suicide Prevention Day by joining in a candlelight vigil. Candles will be provided. The event is free. The vigil provides an opportunity for people who have lost loved ones to suicide to commemorate their loss. Community partners will be available to provide support services and resources, and bring awareness of ways to prevent future losses.

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Saturday, September 16. 9:30-11:45am. Pilot Butte State Park, Bend.

In participating in the Out of the Darkness Walk, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. Free registration at afsp.org/Bend.

NAMI Road to Recovery 5k

Saturday, September 23. 10-12pm. Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Drive, Bend.

The Road to Recovery is the sixth annual 5K fun run/walk to benefit Central Oregon‘s branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). NAMI of Central Oregon sponsors this annual 5K run/walk to benefit mental health care needs in the Central Oregon Community. For more information, or to register, visit recovery5k.wordpress.com.

For more information, please contact David Visiko, Deschutes County Health Services, at 541-388-6606.