Central Oregon Regional Becomes 62nd Chapter of Community Associations Institute

(Photo above: Karna Gustafson attorney for Landye Bennett & Blumstein & VP of Government Affairs for COBA, Tami MacLeod attorney for Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt, Will Haifley retired HOA Manager & Greg Coxey Field Questions at CORC CAI’s Kickoff | Photo Courtesy of CAI)

Community Associations Institute (CAI), a leading authority in community association governance, education and management announced establishment as the second Oregon Chapter serving the eastside of the Cascade Range. The new CAI Chapter will be known as Central Oregon Regional and headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

CAI Central Oregon Regional has joined 62 CAI chapters in the United States, Canada and South Africa. Additionally, these chapters work closely with housing leaders in a number of other countries including Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Today, housing in the Central Oregon area, consists of community associations with single family homes and master planned communities. A recent uptick in growth, combined with new land development laws is beginning to spur additional construction of townhome and condominium communities.

“As we witness the phenomenal housing growth in eastern Oregon, CAI believes the expansion of a second Oregon Chapter will allow us to better serve the 750,000 Oregonians living in community associations,” said Crystal Wallace, CAE, CAI’s vice president of membership and chapter relations. “CAI’s unsurpassed education, resources and advocacy will help guide and support the thousands of homeowner volunteers, community managers and businesses who work and live in these thriving communities.”

For more than forty years, CAI has offered comprehensive online and classroom education and training to homeowners, professional managers and business partners, worldwide. Through our Central Oregon Regional Chapter, the local business community, government leaders, and others will benefit from CAI resources. In addition to training and development, our Chapter will offer members the opportunity to attend networking and social events.

“We are excited to bring a second CAI Chapter to Oregon and we look forward to fostering collaboration among local professionals and homeowners,” said the Organizing Committee spokesperson Stephen Herr of the CAI Central Oregon Regional Council. “As community association housing continues to increase throughout the state, we now have the opportunity to assess the success and challenges of these communities and highlight achievements that can be modeled worldwide.”

CAI Central Oregon Regional Chapter’s inaugural committee members include:

• Stephen Herr, Broken Top Community Association, PCAM

• Catherine Smith, Aperion Management Group, PCAM

• Greg Coxey, Vial Fotheringham

• Terrie Harris, HOA Management Inc.

• Tami MacLeod, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Central Oregon Regional Chapter, 541-719-8224 or corc@caioregon.org