Central Oregon Representatives Get House Committee Assignments for the 2017 Legislative Session

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D – N/NE Portland) announced House committee assignments for the 2017 Legislative Session.

Representative Mike McLane will service as vice chair of the Rules Committee and as a member of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, Legislative Administration Committee, Legislative Counsel Committee

Representative Gene Whisnant will service as vice chair of Higher Education and Workforce Development and as a committee member of Ways and Means – Education Subcommittee and Joint Legislative Audit Committee

Representative Knute Buehler will serve on the Joint Tax Credits Committee and the Ways and Means – Human Services Subcommittee

Representative John Huffman on Ways and Means – Public Safety Subcommittee, Ways and Means – Capital Construction Subcommittee and Joint Ways and Means Committee, Legislative Administration Committee

Before making these assignments, Speaker Kotek said she met with every returning and incoming member of the House of Representatives to discuss their priorities, experience and interests.

“The session ahead presents many challenges and opportunities for Oregon,” Speaker Kotek said. “Each legislator brings a unique perspective to this process, and I am looking forward to working with every member to deliver on the priorities of the people we serve.”

The House will convene January 9, 2017 for an organizational session, which will include the swearing-in of all House members, the official election of the constitutional officers, and the introduction of the first set of bills.

The 2017 Legislative Session will officially begin February 1.

Rules Committee

Mike McLane, Vice Chair

Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee

Gene Whisnant, Vice Chair

Joint Ways and Means Committee

Mike McLane

Joint Tax Credits Committee

Knute Buehler

Ways and Means – Education Subcommittee

Gene Whisnant

Ways and Means – Human Services Subcommittee

Knute Buehler