Central Oregon Senator Knopp Bill to Address Highway Safety Passes Committee

Yesterday the Senate Business and Transportation Committee passed a bill sponsored by Senate Republican Deputy Leader Tim Knopp, of Bend, to address safety issues on Central Oregon highways.

During a two-week period in December, seven crashes resulted in the deaths of 10 people in Central Oregon.

Senate Bill 798 was a result of constituents contacting Knopp asking to make Central Oregon highways safer.

“One of my commitments as a legislator is ensuring Oregon’s government is responsive and flexible enough to meet the needs of citizens,” explained Knopp. “Establishing a transparent and accessible donation fund for resolving specific safety problems on our transportation infrastructure is a critical part of that commitment.”

Senate Bill 798, will establish a state transportation donation fund and continuously appropriate moneys in the fund to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) for purposes specified in the gift or donation.

Under the bill, donations with no specific intent can be used by the department.

The bill was referred to the Joint Ways and Means Committee.