Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs Swinging with the Stars Tickets Officially on Sale

Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs announces that tickets are officially on sale for the seventh annual Swinging with the Stars event, scheduled for October 21 at the Tower Theatre. Doors open for the Saturday night show at 5pm. Come and get your picture taken on the red carpet! The show starts at 6pm.

Swinging with the Stars is modeled after the wildly popular Dancing with the Stars program. Featuring 10 local celebrities, paired with professional dancers, each couple will dance and compete to take home the People’s Choice Award and the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. The audience decides who takes home the grand prize trophy as they cast votes for their favorite dancing couple through donating to Sparrow Clubs. Each dollar equals one vote! The event will also showcase local dance talent.

All money raised will be used locally to help Sparrow Clubs continue serving children in medical need, and empowering youth to make a difference in our communities. Sparrow Clubs is proof that you’re never too young to make a difference.

As the nation’s only youth-based charity of its kind, Sparrow Clubs not only provides financial and emotional support for critically ill children and their families, but also empowers young people to help a child through charitable service experiences. Sparrow Clubs is centered on the concept of “empowering kids to help kids in medical need.”

Swinging with the Stars is presented by KOHD, Central Oregon’s ABC – powered by Zolo Media and sponsored by, Kendall Auto of Bend, Dwyer-Williams-Dretke Attorneys, St. Charles Foundation, The Smart Shopper, Smart Solutions, Greenwood Dental, Bend Commercial Glass, Walker Structural Engineering, Silver Moon Brewing, Chris & Marianne Cox, and many others.

For all the details about the event, a list of dancers, sponsorship opportunities and how to support Sparrow Clubs, visit: www.swingingwiththestars.org, or contact Nancy Childers at 541.312.8630.

The 2017 Star Dancer Lineup

• Butch Palmer, The Master of Medicine – Retired ER Doctor, dancing with Hayley Cruson

• Casey Roats, The Boss of Bend – Bend Mayor, dancing with Vanessa Jacobson

• Tim Williams, The Lead Litigator – Dwyer, Williams, Dretke Attorneys, dancing with Valerie Cummings

• Michael Sipe, The Business Guy – Chairman, C12 Cascades, dancing with Gabriela Peden

• Ally Galloway, The Fitness Specialist – Owner, BodyRock Training & Fitness, dancing with Moshe Morgan

• Ellie Anderson, The Director of Real Estate – ReMax Key Properties, dancing with Nastassia Miller

• ShanRae Hawkins, The Communication Queen – Owner, Stingray Communications, dancing with Jordan Hunt

• Tressa Shuttleworth, The Marvel of Mercedes – Kendall Mercedes, dancing with Andres Garcia

• Eric Cadwell, The King of Crowns – Pure Care Dental, dancing with Deborah Coblentz

• Keith Clayton, The Phenom of Froyo – Owner, Cuppa-Yo, dancing with Tammy Goen

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Tower Theatre website or by calling 541.317.0700. Tickets are reserved seating and are set at $23 per person and early purchase is recommended to secure the best seats.

www.sparrowclubs.org