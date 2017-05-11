Central Oregon Students Explore a Future in Natural Resources

On Friday May 12 250 young people from eleven Central Oregon high schools will participate in the Natural Resource Field Day at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. The Natural Resource Field Day is a partnership effort between the Central Oregon STEM Hub, Discover Your Forest, Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, High Desert Career Technical Education, US Forest Service, and Better Together.

At the Field Day, public and private natural resource employers will offer hands-on workshops in topics such as range management, GIS, fisheries, and fire, among others. Exhibitors will be on site, including OSU and COCC academic programs, as well as local industry and non-profits who will share opportunities for young people to learn more about the field, get involved in local activities, and find out about internships and work opportunities.

Whitney Swander, executive director of the Central Oregon STEM Hub said, “we are really excited to see this partnership effort come together and highlight the local career pathways available to young people with an interest in natural resource work. Our goal is that young people with an interest in the outdoors and the natural world will be inspired by the professionals they meet and chart a pathway to a career in natural resources. We are grateful to have more than 40 industry and education partners willing to connect with young people and share their passion and expertise in natural resources.”

The Natural Resources Field Day is part of a regional partnership led by the Central Oregon STEM Hub to increase collaboration between education and training programs and natural resource industries to create well-lit, aligned pathways for young people into natural resource careers.

Central Oregon STEM Hub:

The Central Oregon STEM Hub is a partnership connecting K-12 schools, higher education, community organizations, and industry in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties to align, enhance, and catalyze opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Career exploration and creating well-lit, aligned pathways for young people to find meaningful careers in STEM fields are shared goals among STEM Hub partners.