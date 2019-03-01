The Challenges of Building your own Clothing Company

A clothing line business is one of the major business ventures that has a high income. The notion behind this argument is based on the fact that with the desire to be trendy, many people are willing to go the extra mile, and chuck that extra dollar to rock the latest outfits. However, just like any other business out there, owning a clothing line has its fair share of challenges, especially when it comes to starting the business from scratch. The following are some of the most common challenges that most business owners will encounter when starting a clothing line business.

Capital

Capital is the most important asset that any business-oriented individual should have before starting or operating a clothing line. The notion behind this argument is based on the fact that if you don’t have sufficient capital to manage your business, there is a high possibility that it will eventually collapse. Capital should not only be used to start the business, but it should also be used to manage it, and pay suppliers and the employees as well. Most people usually have the ideology that once the clothing line has been set up, money will start trickling in. This is not the case. You should always ensure that you have a formidable amount of money that can oversee your tribulations when the demand for your clothes goes down, or when competition becomes stiff.

Cost of Production

The cost of production is the main point of concern for anyone who intends to buy raw materials and assemble them into complete clothes. Additionally, new business start-ups may find this cost of production unbearable especially when factors such as the assembling and transportation costs are to be considered. Moreover, inflation has made the cost of production even worse, with the people most affected been the business owners.

Distribution Challenges

Though many business owners may design and produce their clothes, the distribution of the clothes is another challenge altogether. Most clothing brands especially new brands usually encounter difficulties when it comes to marketing and distributing their clothes. The notion behind this argument is based on the fact that most clothes store will go after a renowned brand rather than a new brand. It, therefore, takes more than just marketing and good tongue to get your clothes out there in public and have the public yearn for more. The good thing, however, is the fact that if it becomes hard to distribute the clothes to individuals or shops, business owners can attend a list of fashion trade shows and advertise their attire. It is therefore advisable to always mark your calendars and be on the know when such events are bound to happen.

Competition

Competition in the clothing industry is stiff and unrelenting, and it has been made more severe due to the influx of shows that promote fashion. As a new business venture, most newbies may find it hard to cope with this type of competition, hence finding themselves out of the market unwillingly. As a way of avoiding this type of barrier, new entrants may employ smart marketing strategies such as the use of social media, promotional strategy, and selling or distributing their clothes at cheaper or affordable prices. Promotional strategies can be such as buy one get one free promotion or the use of referral coupons. By using such techniques, business owners can be able to get a large base of future potential clients.

Lack of Variety

A lack of variety is a significant issue for any new entrant into the clothing industry. This underlying issue is usually made worse by the presence of highly-established brands which have more than just a single style or outfit. To keep a clothing brand on its feet, designers and business owners must work hand in hand to determine the best designs as well as produce as many designs as possible. Though some designers may run into design problems, and out of ideas, it is always advisable to have various approaches that can be implemented and used accordingly, because a single design is a recipe for failure.

Though only a few challenges have been listed, they are other challenges that different aspiring business-minded people may encounter. However, Sewport CEO Boris Hodakel believes that the way at which business owners overcome these challenges, is what determines the success or failure of the business in question. It is therefore advisable for clothing business owners to always plan ahead, attend various fashion shows, and have a clear picture of what is to be expected just in case their plans take an unexpected turn.