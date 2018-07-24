The Challenges of Selling Online and How to Overcome Them

While you might have a solid business plan in principle, successful ecommerce requires a certain way of working – which can be challenging without the right knowledge.

So, to help you with your endeavours, in this post we’ve detailed what some of these challenges are and explained how you can potentially overcome these and get your online business on the right path.

A Poor Website

First and foremost, your website must be of a high quality, no matter what niche or sector you might be working in. A site that looks poor and doesn’t function well will simply deter people from wanting to use your business – after all if you were to put yourself in the same position, the chances are that you’d feel this way too.

Solution: Thankfully the solution here is easy, you need to build yourself a quality website. You can either code from scratch or use a template to populate your site with information and details specific to your company. Failing that, you can hire a web designer to do this for you.

A Poor User Experience

It’s not just about the visuals though, you also need to make sure the user experience (UX) is a positive one. Again, if they can’t find what they want, or they find themselves unable to successfully shop you’re going to have problems.

Solution: Once again, you can source external support to do this, but you need to include some or all of the following to ensure a positive UX:

All the product, legal and delivery information is available.

The site is fast to load and offers simple navigation and search functions.

The images used are appealing, high-quality and legitimate.

The colour and theme are on brand.

There are links to social media.

There is a blog with regular updates and information.

Customers can easily get in touch.

There are security measures in place and secure checkout facilities.

Few Delivery Options

On top of the above, your online business also needs to provide an array of delivery options and solutions. Simply put, the more you can offer, the more impressed your customers will be.

Solution: The easiest way to overcome this challenge is to partner with a delivery provider who can manage all of this on your behalf.

You shouldn’t just opt for anyone though, choose a company that can not only see you offer customers different delivery and supply services, but also added functions like parcel tracking. There’s plenty of choice out there, but it makes sense to choose an established company like Parcel2Go for instance, as they will have more experience and delivery networks available.

So, whether you’re selling items you’ve crafted yourself, or you’re targeting larger scale international supply with your online business, make sure you avoid some of the above and use this advice to get yourself set for success. A final takeaway for you here is that the online world dominates today’s markets, and if you fail to meet the needs of this demographic you could be missing out on a huge business opportunity.