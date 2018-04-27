The Challenging Surf Spots That Pro Surfers Should Try This Year

As interest in surfing grows and beaches become more and more crowded, the search for bigger and better waves to surf is becoming increasingly important. Luckily, there are plenty of locations around the world that play host to pro surfers and house some of the biggest waves that are definitely not for the faint of heart. In this piece we are going to look at the spots around the world that professional surfers should definitely try this year!

Shipstern Bluff

Located in Tasmania, Shipstern Bluff is home to some of the most unpredictable swells you could hope for in surfing. This challenging spot is ideal for pro surfers as the swells are ever-changing, but you’ll need to be alert at all times. With varying weather conditions to consider, it is important to pack a wetsuit in order to keep yourself warm whilst enjoying this stretch of water. This location is also one of the more secluded locations on this list, and so with no or limited crowds, you can enjoy the waves without any distractions.

Peahi “Jaws” in Maui

Nicknamed “jaws” by all that have surfed there, Peahi is a must for any professional surfer looking for an adrenaline fuelled surfing experience. With waves that can reach up to 60 feet or more, this is a location for only the bravest of surfers. This location is increasingly difficult to surf and there are a very limited number of events that take place due to the demand for conditions to be just right in order to get the best experience of surfing the biggest waves. This world renowned spot comes with the thrill of tackling the biggest waves, but this does mean that the beach can become quite crowded, so your timing has to be impeccable to ensure that you do not miss your opportunity.

Mavericks In Northern California

This location is one of the most popular on the list and yet one of the most dangerous. With the infamous deaths of surfers Mark Foo and Sion Milosky that occurred within these hazardous conditions, it is important to be aware of your surroundings at all times. Due to the nature of this beach and the hole on the sea floor that causes two waves to collide at once, the level of risk you’ll be facing at this spot is extremely high. Sheer size of the waves as well as the possibility of wave collisions makes this spot extremely challenging and, okay, pretty exciting for all that surf there.

Ghost Trees

This location is off the coast of Pebble Beach in North California and is one of the coldest locations on this list. With waves that can be up to 80 feet high and with a deadly right hand line, this particular location is not for the faint of heart or for the inexperienced. With freezing temperatures and the possibility of sharks, this surf spot is for surfers who truly strive for adventure and don’t mind being too cold. As the weather is temperamental here timing is everything to ensure that you hit the right waves at the right time.

All of the locations on this list are must-see destinations for any pro surfer looking to travel this year. With huge swells and varying difficulty level, each one of these locations has something unique to offer to each and every surfer that visits. Happy surfing!