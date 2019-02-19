changing-the-game-celebration

(Photo | Courtesy of IN OUR BACKYARD)

Victories in Ending Human Trafficking at Super Bowl and in Central Oregon

With all the buzz about human trafficking arrests and recoveries of victims surrounding the Super Bowl, did you know that traffickers don’t just come to big events to recruit victims? Small towns, like those in Central Oregon, are actually considered sweet spots for recruiting victims and hiding human trafficking in plain sight.

Local nonprofit, IN OUR BACKYARD, exists to change that. They are hosting a free public event to celebrate ten years of victories in the fight against human trafficking and share highlights of their on-the-ground operation surrounding the most recent Super Bowl.

The public is invited to attend and to partner with IN OUR BACKYARD in eradicating sex and labor trafficking here in Central Oregon. The event will be held on Tuesday, February 19th at 6:30pm at the Residence Inn, 500 SW Bond St, Bend, OR 97702. Light appetizers, desserts, and drinks provided! Space is limited, so please RSVP: 541-639-5008, info@inourbackyard.org

Often victims are hidden in plain sight— behind you in the grocery store line, cleaning the home across the street, selling you something door-to-door, and using a convenience store restroom. Together, we can make Central Oregon a place where the unseen victims are seen and brought to safety.

IN OUR BACKYARD’s recently-released short film, acclaimed as “one of the best films on human trafficking,” shows how we as a community can help these victims be seen. The film, directed by local, award-winning videographer Benjamin Edwards, will be shown at the event.

Enjoy a time to celebrate what has been accomplished and learn practical ways you can help stop this atrocity in our backyard! Be a part of changing lives and bringing freedom!

inourbackyard.org