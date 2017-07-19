Choosing a Platform – MT4, 5 ZuluTrade, Mirror Trader – What’s Better?

There’s no doubt that question of choosing a platform is extremely important for any trader. Strictly speaking, it is simply impossible to conduct this kind of business without a brokerage platform. But how to choose it? What criteria to pay attention to? Here, it is important to focus on small details, which may say a lot about the platform. Nowadays, the most popular trading platforms are MT4 and MT5, which we recommend. But there is also a great variety of their modifications and optimized versions, confined to certain currency market conditions. They should also be considered

MT4 and MT5 for Forex Trading

MT4 and MT5 are perhaps the most convenient systems. Each forex trading app features a broad functionality and a whole range of useful add-ons, advisory programs, and tips that are designed to make a trader’s work the maximum profitable.

In MT 4 and 5, there are more than 100 pre installed tools that make the trading process more easy and efficient. On the top of that, there are 54 Forex currency pairs and 72 variants of CFD. Both platforms allow for trading in oil, non-ferrous metals, shares, and indexes. In MT4, the NDD system operates, which enables 100% automated trading. This algorithm works without any involvement of the dealer, while customer orders are being executed. This system will allow you to directly connect and interact with the market.

Both platforms are accessible not only through a PC but also via mobile devices. This facilitates the process of constant market monitoring. Besides, MetaTrader 4 allows you to optimize the trading process and to enable an automatic trading system. With such an option, you can make transactions and manage the orders remotely.

ZuluTrade Platform for Exchange Trading on Forex

ZuluTrade is the largest online trading platform by the volume of transactions made every day. It allows monitoring all the trading trends and peaks, which gives the trader access to all the signals for easy trading. ZuluTrade unites about 1,500 provider-signals. These are independent traders working on their own real account or with the brokerage help. The signal goes directly to the account where an automatic trade is performed. Put simply, one trader works independently, and others repeat all the actions exactly after him. However, everyone manages the funds himself.

Mirror Trader

Mirror Trader is completely independent platform, which has been created for automatic exchange trading on Forex. This terminal has recently entered the market but has already gained the trust of a sufficient number of traders. The new platform is different from its predecessors:

● All signals come online;

● Market charts are accurate and update constantly;

● Signals are copied to the trader’s account 24 hours a day, even if the computer is turned off;

● The program can accept assistance from colleagues or share their own experiences and strategies;

● The program runs only on PCs but also on most mobile devices.

All in all, we have listed here the most commonly usable trading platforms, but it is up to you which one fits your online business better.