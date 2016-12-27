A Christmas Miracle, Missing Dog Found Nine Months Later

(Photo courtesy of The Humane Society of Central Oregon)

A Christmas miracle occurred at the Humane Society of Central Oregon when Gracie, a four year old Border Collie mix, arrived after being missing since March 13, 2016. The owner was visiting Bend, Oregon in March when her dog escaped. The dog had a microchip identification that confirmed the dog’s owner. Tears of joy and words of disbelief were heard when the owner was told her dog was found. Gracie will be reunited with her family on Wednesday, December 28 when the family can make the drive from Southern California to Bend.

Gracie was first sighted a month ago at the Knott Landfill, and consistently seen the last four days. Andy Cleland, a USDA Wildlife Specialist, set a live trap in the hopes of catching the dog in the frigid temperatures and deep snow. The trap was checked three times a day, and this morning Gracie was found trapped inside. She is in relatively good condition for a dog on her own for nine months.

In a desperate attempt to find her beloved dog before she had to leave Bend, the owner reported her dog missing to the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO), placed posters up, posted ads on Craigslist and social media. She called in monthly to update her lost report at HSCO, and checked HSCO’s website every other day to see if her dog arrived at the shelter.

