Cities of Bend & Redmond Launch Fair Housing Survey

To help identify barriers to housing in Central Oregon, the City of Bend and City of Redmond have jointly launched a survey to assess the status of fair housing in each community. The public is encouraged to share experiences with housing choice, affordability, transportation and other important aspects of finding a place to live in Central Oregon.

“We want to identify all the barriers our residents face,” said Bend Affordable Housing Coordinator Lynne McConnell.

Barriers to fair housing are any actions, omissions or decisions taken because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status or national origin that restrict housing choices or the availability of housing choice. Fair housing laws, intended to help protect the most vulnerable populations in a community, apply to rental and home sale transactions as well as ongoing tenancy.

Survey results will help the cities of Bend and Redmond prepare an “Assessment of Fair Housing” report for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the department that funds and regulates much of the housing activity across the country. Fair housing goals identified through this process will be implemented over the next six years through each city’s Consolidated Plan, which governs their federal dollar funding decisions.

“This process allows each City the opportunity to establish our own localized priorities,” McConnell said. “Survey results will influence important funding goals.”

Participants have until Feb. 28, 2018, to take the online survey, found at: www.FairHousingSurvey2018.com. People outside of Bend and Redmond are also invited to take the survey.

The cities of Bend and Redmond both will host public meetings before submitting the Assessment of Fair Housing. For more information, please visit www.bendoregon.gov/fairhousing or www.ci.redmond.or.us/fairhousing.