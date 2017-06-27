City of Bend Seeking Applicants for Charter Review Committee

The City of Bend Charter establishes the governmental structure and procedures for the city. On June 21 the Council adopted a resolution to establish a committee to consider and recommend Charter amendments to the voters by May 2018.

The Committee is established to complete the following:

Develop a recommendation on charter language changes for placing a measure on the ballot for a directly elected mayor.

Consider and make an initial recommendation on whether to place a ward system measure on the ballot, including what type of ward system (number of wards, number of councilors from each ward, and/or a combination of ward and at-large positions).

Provide a recommendation on removing all Council pay from the charter to be set by Council ordinance.

If time allows and Council further directs, consider whether to recommend an additional measure be placed on the ballot related to the 2015 Model Charter (League of Oregon Cities).

The Charter Review Committee will consist of up to 11 members. The membership should include broad representation from the community, including representation from neighborhood associations and the Bend 2030 Charter Review Committee. The Committee will meet for the period, generally, from July 2017 for 3-6 months, at regular intervals. If needed, the Committee’s term may be extended.

For additional information or to apply for the Charter Review Committee, visit http://www.bendoregon.gov/government/citizen-committees. Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Monday, July 10, 2017.