City of Bend Seeking Applicants for Climate Action Steering Committee

The City of Bend is seeking applicants to fill positions on the ad hoc Climate Action Steering Committee (CASC). Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, March 2.

The City Council will appoint members to the ad hoc Climate Action Steering Committee (CASC) on March 21, 2018. The CASC is primarily tasked with helping the City establish a public engagement process for adopting the Community Climate Action Plan (C-CAP), developing the C-CAP, and recommending the C-CAP to City Council by Sept. 2018, to guide the City and community in pursuit of the goals to reduce fossil fuel use by 40% by 2030 and by 70% by 2050. Read the resolution creating the CASC online.

The CASC will have eleven members to reflect diverse views of the community: two business representatives (one Bend Economic Development Advisory Board member and one business at large), two environmental community representatives, two local government or institutional representatives (parks, schools, county, COIC, OSU), two at-large individuals, two subject matter experts (science community, energy utilities, etc.), and one member who will be 18 years old or younger at the time of initial appointment.

To apply for the Climate Action Steering Committee, fill out the online application form:

www.bendoregon.gov/cascapplication.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, March 2, 2018.

For questions on serving on the CASC, please contact Gillian Ockner, Senior Policy Analyst, at gockner@bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5535.

For more information regarding the City’s sustainability efforts related to energy, visit: https://www.bendoregon.gov/community/sustainability/energy.

