City of Bend Seeks Community Involvement in Galveston Avenue Parking Study

The Galveston Avenue Corridor is a unique mix of businesses and established residential neighborhoods. The area has become increasingly active with residents and visitors frequenting the many restaurants, bars and shops. While the area has changed and grown, no parking studies have been done in the area.

The project team is inviting community members to learn more about an upcoming parking study and provide information on their experiences parking in the study area, which is centered on NW Galveston Avenue, between NW 15th Street and NW Harmon Boulevard. Community input will help inform the study.

WHAT: Galveston Avenue Corridor Parking Study Community Open House #1

DATE: Tuesday, June 27, 2017

TIME: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Brief presentation at 5 p.m. and repeated at 6 p.m.

Drop-ins welcome throughout the open house

WHERE: Westside Village Magnet School at Kingston Elementary Gymnasium

1101 NW 12th Street

Bend, OR 97701

The parking study began in April 2017 and is scheduled to be completed in the fall. The project team is focused on data collection and review, as well as community input. The outcome of the study will be an analysis of the current parking conditions and the development of a set of possible parking management options for community consideration. An additional open house will be held later this year to share findings and initial considerations with the community.

More information about the project and a map of the study area can be found at: www.bendoregon.gov/parkingstudy. Once there, click on “Galveston Avenue Corridor Parking Study.”

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Joshua Romero at 541-693-2185 or jromero@bendoregon.gov.