City Club of Central Oregon August Forum: Are Our Kids Ready for the Future?

What high school graduation rates tell us (and don’t) about education in Central Oregon

Graduation rates in Central Oregon are climbing. More students are finishing high school thanks to collaborative initiatives and community partnerships. But what’s the real story behind this trend? Are we doing enough to ensure that students are prepared for real-world success? Are we connecting them with opportunities beyond high school? What role does higher education play in these partnerships?

Join Central Oregon’s education leaders at August’s City Club of Central Oregon for an honest conversation about student achievement. We’ll talk about the numbers, the stories behind the numbers, and the successes and challenges of getting kids ready for the future.

The forum will include a panel and discussion including:

Shay Mikalson, Superintendent of Bend La-Pine School District

Mike McIntosh, Superintendent of Redmond School District

Katie Condit, Executive Director of Better Together

Dr. Shirley Metcalf, President of Central Oregon Community College, will introduce the topic and moderate a lively and interactive discussion.

WHEN:

Thursday. August 16 from 11:15am to 1pm

WHERE:

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

2850 NW Rippling River Court

Bend, OR 97701

REGISTRATION:

$25 for members; $40 for non-members. Plated lunch included.

Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum

Registration closes at noon on Monday, August 13.