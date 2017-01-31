City Club of Central Oregon February 16 Forum: The Needs, the Challenges & the Faces of Low Income Housing

Central Oregon LandWatch February 9 The Housing Game: Can We Make Housing Affordable?

Central Oregon has a housing problem. From skyrocketing prices to extremely low rental vacancy rates, residents can’t afford, much less find places to live. So why isn’t more low-income or affordable housing being built? With a population of 208,000 people in Central Oregon and only 1750 units of affordable housing available (that’s less than .008 percent), the need is apparent.

The City Club panel will uncover the challenges associated with developing low-income housing and introduce you to the faces of those who reside in them. Learn what’s being done locally and the important role each community member has in addressing our housing crisis.

Lynne McConnell, Deputy Director, Community Services at NeighborImpact will moderate the lively session with John Gilbert, local housing developer, Jason Graham, local artist known as Mosley Wotta and Vivian Monohan, affordable housing resident.

Together let’s examine the future of housing in our community.

When: Thursday, February 16, 11:3am – 1pm at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center. To register, please visit www.cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration (closes at noon on Monday, February 13) is only $25 for members and $40 for non-members. Plated lunch is included.

The Housing Game: can we make housing affordable #inBend?

Put your planning hats on and join Central Oregon LandWatch for a free interactive event where you’ll discover what’s required to create market rate affordable housing in Bend! Presented by local architects Stacey Stemach, Rachel Stemach and ML Vidas, The Housing Game helps citizens understand challenges and potential solutions to one of Bend’s most pressing issues. We provide the legos and beer, you bring the problem-solving creativity. Can you make it work?

Thursday, February 9

5:30–8pm

Trinity Episcopal Church

469 NW Wall St., Bend

RSVP at www.colw.org/housinggame

City Club of Central Oregon

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

Joey Drucker, Executive Director

541-633-7163

info@CityClubCO.com