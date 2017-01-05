City Club of Central Oregon January 26 Forum: Brown is the New Green – How Biomass Could Shape Central Oregon Energy

While solar and wind power have become popular renewable energy sources in the Northwest, biomass energy—defined as heat or electricity generated from organic materials—has struggled to gain a foothold in the region. However, a number of professionals are working to reverse that trend by partnering with public and private institutions to increase the profile of biomass in Oregon not only as a clean energy source, but as a tool to improve forest health and reduce major wildfire risk.

 Is biomass a good fit for Central Oregon’s energy portfolio, economy, and environment?

 How clean is biomass – won’t it be smoky?

 Could a biomass industry in Central Oregon be a key partner in wildfire risk reduction and forest health restoration, or would a renewed interest in removing woody materials from forests prompt us to repeat forest management mistakes from the past?

