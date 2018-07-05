City Club of Central Oregon July Forum: IT’S BRANDING TIME IN BEND

Will the community be on the giving—or the receiving—end of the tourism branding iron?

Pretend you are the tourism marketing Czar for Central Oregon:

What will be your priorities?

What cultural values will you cultivate?

What role will the arts and entertainment play?

Will you reserve a portion of your annual budget for stimulus during the next recession?

What tourists will you target?

Which activities, seasons, and locations will you feature?

Will you take steps to ascertain the impact of your efforts on jobs, infrastructure, crime, safety, and traffic?

Who will benefit from your efforts?

Who will pay the costs?

Will you harness tourism for the community, or will the community be harnessed for tourism?

City Club will gather your input on these issues and more at its July 19 forum, which will feature:

Diverse perspectives on tourism from special guests, including:

Katy Bryce (freelance writer and author of blog “Bend is Being Loved to Death – And It’s My Fault”)

Nathan Hovekamp (Bend Park & Recreation District Board Member and Central Oregon LandWatch Wildlife Program Director)

John Hummel (Deschutes County District Attorney)

Tim Neville (freelance writer and correspondent for Outside and Ski magazines)

Instant audience polling providing feedback on community priorities; and

Robust moderated conversation with audience input and response.

When: Thursday, July 19

11:15-11:45am Networking

11:45am-1pm Program

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center 2850 NW Rippling River Court • Bend, OR 97701

Cost: $25 members / $40 non-members. Plated lunch is included.

To register, please visit cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Monday, July 16. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

(Photo courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)