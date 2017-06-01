City Club of Central Oregon June 22 Forum: Oil Trains Transiting Our Community – Are They Safe?

Railways are an important part of Central Oregon’s history and our current economy. Hundreds of trains travel through our towns and cities carrying everything from logs and personal goods to crude oil. With horror stories in the news about derailments and spills, how safe is our community?

Join an expert panel in learning what prevention programs are in place to keep us safe, who’s responsible, and, in the case of an emergency, the steps for remediation and cleanup. Learn what’s happening in your backyard.

Moderator: Andrew Phelps, Director, Oregon Office of Emergency Management

Panelists:

 Hal Gard: Rail and Public Transit Division (RPTD) Administrator, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

 Michael Heffner: Emergency Response Manager / Assist. Chief Deputy, Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal

 Courtney Wallace: Director, Public Affairs, BNSF Railway

When: Thursday, June 22

11:15–11:45am Networking

11:45am – 1pm Program



Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center



Cost: $25 members / $40 non-members. Plated lunch is included.



Register: www.cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Monday, June 19. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.