City Club of Central Oregon May 25 Forum: Is Being Civil Important to Our Democracy & Community?

Is being civil important to our democracy? Should civility be part of our public and community conversations? We will explore these questions and hear from panelists about their experiences with public conversations and what happens when things become less than civil.

Please join us for a discussion with former Bend City Councilor Victor Chudowsky, Robyn Holdman of Sisters Country Civility Project and Moe Carrick of Moementum, Inc.

When: Thursday, May 25

11:15 – 11:45am Networking

11:45am – 1pm Program

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

2850 NW Rippling River Court • Bend, OR 97701

Cost: $25 members / $40 non-members. Plated lunch is included.

To register, please visit www.cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Monday, May 22. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

City Club of Central Oregon

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

Contact:

Joey Drucker, Executive Director

541-633-7163

info@CityClubCO.com