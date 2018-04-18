City Club of Central Oregon Regional Forum: Growth’s Impact on our Communities

Join Local City Managers as They Explore the Challenges

Central Oregon is among the fastest growing and most entrepreneurial regions in the U.S. And while our cities are humming with new ideas, start-ups and capital, they’re also wrestling with how to accommodate the rapid growth. How do we keep housing affordable? Is there equitable access to economic opportunities? And what will happen to each of our cities’ unique character and culture?

Join city managers from around the region to explore their perspectives on these issues and hear where there are opportunities to collaborate—and stand alone.

Moderator:

Scott Aycock, Manager, Community and Economic DevelopmentCentral Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC)

Panel:

Gus Burril, Madras City Manager

Steve Forrester, Prineville City Manager

Eric King, Bend City Manager

Brant Kucera, Sisters City Manager

Cory Misley, La Pine City Manager

Keith Witcosky, Redmond City Manager

When: Monday, May 7

11:00am – 1pm

Where: Eagle Crest (Juniper Hall)

1255 Cline Falls Rd • Redmond, OR 97756

Cost: $30 members and non-members. Lunch is included.

To register, please visit www.cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Tuesday, May 1. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

About City Club of Central Oregon

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.

Contact:

Ms. Joey Drucker, Executive Director

541-633-7163

info@CityClubCO.com