City Club December Forum: From Inmate to Neighbor – What Felon Lives Next Door

Society’s Role in Moving Ex-Convicts From a Societal Drain to a Positive Contribution

Forgiveness is a fundamental value to human relationships. Whether it’s a loved one, a co-worker, or a friend, providing a second chance is human nature. We’ve all done it. But what if that person is a former inmate? Does that change the story?

A study by Oregon’s Criminal Justice Commission states that 43 percent of inmates released from prison or have a felony jail sentence were convicted of a new crime within three years (19 percent recidivism). The reasons are many, but the impact is significant – on the economy, on families, and on our communities.

In today’s world of diversity and inclusion, what’s our role, as a society member, to help individuals transition back into our community. Join an open discussion with a former inmates Crystal Mourlas Jaun (Dave’s Killer Bread), Brian Dunning (science writer behind the awardwinning Skeptoid podcast) and Jeff Pickens, Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation, talk about if and how we can change patterns and paradigms that benefit us all.

“Asking for help, maybe for some, is a weakness. I know it is for me. I have that fear of being looked at. Of, I’m not smart enough, good enough, worthy enough, all those things that come with fear. I encourage people to ask for help, to make the next right decision/choice.” ~Crystal Mourlas-Jaun, former felon

When: Thursday, December 20

11:15-11:45am Networking

11:45am-1pm Program

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

2850 NW Rippling River Court • Bend, OR 97701

Cost: $25 members / $40 non-members. Plated lunch is included.

To register, please visit www.cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Monday, December 17. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

