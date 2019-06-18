City Club July Forum — TALKIN’ TRASH: Managing our Waste in Deschutes County

(Photo | Courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

The current Deschutes County landfill will be full in 2029. This is a time-sensitive issue for the community, as plans must be made now on how to handle solid waste in Deschutes County once the landfill is full. The county has formed a Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) to explore two options: (a) developing a new landfill within Deschutes County, and, (b) hauling solid waste to a facility located outside of Deschutes County. This forum will explore the pros and cons of both options. In addition, the forum will present ways the community can be more efficient with waste management to extend the life of the landfill beyond 2029 and how to maximize its economic value.

Panelists:

Timm Schimke, Director of Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste

Denise Rowcroft, Rethink Waste Project of The Environmental Center

When: Thursday, July 18

11:15-11:45am Networking

11:45am-1pm Program

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

2850 NW Rippling River Court • Bend, OR 97701

Cost: $25 members / $45 non-members

Plated lunch is included.

Registration closes at noon on Thursday, June 13. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

cityclubco.org • 541-633-7163