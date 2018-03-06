City Club Special March Forum: Healthy Forest, Safer Community with DCFP

For almost a decade, members of the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project have been working towards improving the health of the national forest lands in Central Oregon, increasing resiliency to threats like wildfire, drought, and insect outbreaks. With input from collaborative team members including recreation enthusiasts, timber industry representatives, environmentalists, and local government officials, we’re implementing forest restoration treatments to make our forests healthier and our communities safer.

How does a team with contrasting perspectives successfully work together to create healthier forests? Can a team like this be a role model for other communities in the West hoping to prevent severe wildfires?

DCFP has been selected by the City Club of Central Oregon to present at their monthly forum in March. The luncheon will showcase our history of diverse stakeholders, coming together to make an important difference in our community. Representatives from the Collaborative will join City Club to talk about the challenges of forest restoration and the innovative solutions created by bringing together varying viewpoints. This is a unique opportunity to engage with forest ecology industry professionals, contributors and decision makers. We hope that you can join us for the luncheon!

WHEN: March 15, from 11:15am-1pm

WHERE: Riverhouse on the Deschutes

2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend, OR 97701

REGISTRATION:

$25 for City Club members; $40 for non-members. Plated lunch included.

Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

Registration closes at noon on Monday, March 12.

Exclusive introduction by Sally Russell, Bend City Council, and moderated by Craig Letz, retired Fire Staff Officer for the Central Oregon Fire Management Service.

Panelists include:

David Stowe, environmentalist with the Sierra Club and dedicated to restoring forest health

Melanie Fisher, representing the Central Oregon Trail Alliance and outdoor recreation industry

Peter Caligiuri, Central Oregon Forest Ecologist at The Nature Conservancy

Chris Johnson, VP Timber Operations at Whitefish Cascade Forest Resource and speaking on behalf of the forest products industry

Presented By: City Club of Central Oregon is a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic affairs organization that promotes active citizenship to build a stronger community. Through their monthly forums, they’re working to build a conscious and civic minded community by encouraging dialog, education and research that results in responsible civic engagement.