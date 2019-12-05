City Club Youth Speaker Series Presents GEN Z: Navigating Career Pathways in Central Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

Move over millennials, a new generation is reaching adulthood.

As a local employer, you are likely wondering how to find qualified talent in increasingly complex jobs. But how do young people know how to get there? What do they have to say? Learn from high school students about how the intersection of a changing dynamic of work and the generational transition is viewed from the perspective of Central Oregon’s future workforce.

Join local students as they offer perspective on careers and navigating career pathways from a unique view. The Youth Speaker Series, a partnership with Better Together, is a series of City Club-style breakfast forums where student panels bring a new generation’s perspective as they discuss vital topics ranging from career development to mental health.

When: Tuesday, January 7, 8:00am – 9:30am

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, 2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend

Cost: $25 members / $45 non-members. Plated breakfast is included.

To register, please visit cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon

on Monday, December 16. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

cityclubco.org