City Club’s January Forum Featuring Governor Kate Brown

Join the City Club to discuss current and future plans for Oregon with Governor Kate Brown. At the special forum, the Governor will talk about her priorities for the upcoming session and her vision to keep Oregon moving forward. There will be ample time for audience Q&A.

When: Thursday, January 23

11:15 – 11:45am Networking

11:45am – 1pm Program

1-1:30pm Extra Q&A time

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, 2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend

Cost: $25 members / $45 non-members. Plated lunch is included.

To register, please visit cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Monday, January 20. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

cityclubco.org