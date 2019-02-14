City Council & Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Approve 949 Acres for Future Development in Redmond — Creating 4th Largest Industrially Zoned Contiguous Parcel in the State  

(Land Map | Courtesy of City of Redmond)

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019 a major milestone was reached as the Redmond City Council and the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners took concurrent actions setting the stage for the development of 949-acres south of the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.

The passage of the ordinances brings 949-acres inside the Redmond Urban Growth Boundary and the associated Master Development Plan approvals set out the vision for future development. Specifically, 140 of the 949 acres will be dedicated to an expansion of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds as well as a 20-acre parcel for the Oregon Military Department.

The remaining 789-acres is set aside for industrially-zoned parcels ranging from 50 to 200-acre sites. “It’s now time to roll up our sleeves and work with Redmond Economic Development Inc. and Economic Development for Central Oregon to bring family-wage industrial jobs to Redmond,” said Redmond Mayor George Endicott.

These authorizations concluded more than ten years of collaboration across multiple agencies including the City, the County, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, the Department of State Lands, Economic Development of Central Oregon, Department of Transportation, Oregon Military Department, Regional Solutions, Redmond Economic Development Inc., and others.

The approvals will now take the following path as the property moves to being shovel ready in 2020:

The Department of Land Conservation and Development will review for concurrence.

Formal annexation into the City limits.

Department of State Lands will make infrastructure investments into what is now raw land.

